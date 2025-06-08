Odisha's H&UD Minister saves lives of accident victims

CUTTACK: In a show of compassion, Housing and Urban development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Saturday rescued a family of four who met with an accident on NH-16 near Telengapenth, and ensured their smooth transportation to the hospital.

After meeting with the accident, Ananta Kumar Sahu, his wife and their two children were in a distressed condition when Mahapatra happened to pass by the area. Seeing them in such a helpless condition, the minister immediately halted his convoy and took charge of the rescue efforts.

Acting swiftly, he ensured that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by using his escort vehicle. Not only that, Mahapatra personally reached the hospital and instructed the authorities and staffs to provide necessary treatment to the victims.

The minister’s prompt and selfless act not only saved the lives of the four but also underscored his extraordinary act of compassion and public service.