PMAY beneficiaries to get two tractor-loads of sand free: Odisha Min Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to reduce financial burden of the poor and low income group people, especially beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the state government on Saturday announced to provide two tractor-loads of sand free of cost for house construction.

Informing the decision, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that a proposal is also being drafted to ensure supply of sand to people at reasonable rates for house construction.

“The government has decided to issue permit to poor and low income group people to get sand free of cost ensuring that affordable housing becomes a reality. This will reduce the construction cost of the poor people especially the PMAY beneficiaries,” the minister said.

At the same time, sand prices will be regulated to make it affordable for different income groups who depend on local suppliers and dealers, mostly dominated by the sand mafia.

“Illegal mining of sand from riverbed by sand mafia and sometime by the Water Resources department for general purpose, and transportation of sand using heavy vehicles like Hyva trucks are the other areas of concern. The government will take a call on the two issues soon,” Pujari said.