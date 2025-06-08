PMAY beneficiaries to get two tractor-loads of sand free: Odisha Min Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to reduce financial burden of the poor and low income group people, especially beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the state government on Saturday announced to provide two tractor-loads of sand free of cost for house construction.
Informing the decision, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that a proposal is also being drafted to ensure supply of sand to people at reasonable rates for house construction.
“The government has decided to issue permit to poor and low income group people to get sand free of cost ensuring that affordable housing becomes a reality. This will reduce the construction cost of the poor people especially the PMAY beneficiaries,” the minister said.
At the same time, sand prices will be regulated to make it affordable for different income groups who depend on local suppliers and dealers, mostly dominated by the sand mafia.
“Illegal mining of sand from riverbed by sand mafia and sometime by the Water Resources department for general purpose, and transportation of sand using heavy vehicles like Hyva trucks are the other areas of concern. The government will take a call on the two issues soon,” Pujari said.
He said the issue was discussed at the Friday cabinet meeting. This was an agenda of the Commerce and Transport department. The cabinet felt that an elaborate discussion is required on it before taking a decision.
He further informed that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is being prepared to protect public infrastructure, particularly roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), which are being seriously damaged due to sand transportation by heavy vehicles which carry nearly a load of 60 tonnes. The SOP will define the type of vehicles to be allowed for sand transportation on rural roads.
Expressing grave concern over the attack on additional tehsildar of Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district by sand mafia, Pujari said instruction has been issued to authorities concerned to find out all the culprits and ensure that they get exemplary punishment.
“We will send a message that this is the last such incident and no one dares to touch a government officer on duty in future. Apart from the district collector and Mayurbhanj SP, I have talked to the DGP and Home secretary for swift and strong action against the sand mafia in every part of the state,” Pujari said.