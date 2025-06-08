Odisha

Presented India’s anti-terrorism message firmly in global fora: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi

The MP also said that India’s strikes during Operation Sindoor were precise, measured and non-escalatory in nature.
MP Aparajita Sarangi welcomed upon her return to Bhubaneswar after a brief international tour to convey India's stance on Operation Sindoor.
BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi was given a rousing reception on her return to the city after a five-nation tour as part of an all-party delegation to convey India’s message of zero tolerance against terrorism, on Saturday.

Flanked by hundreds of supporters, Sarangi, upon her arrival said the delegation had a clear mandate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assert India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and explain the strategic shift in the country’s security doctrine.

“In our interactions, we made it clear that neither we will forget the massacre of the innocents in Pahalgam by terrorists nor forgive those involved in it,” Sarangi said.

The MP also said that India’s strikes during Operation Sindoor were precise, measured and non-escalatory in nature. India now operates under a ‘New Normal’ of zero tolerance and immediate response, she said.

Sarangi also dismissed Opposition’s call for a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor. “There is no need for a special session of Parliament as the delegations that went around the world had members from all political parties,” she said. Her team had MPs from five different parties including TMC, Congress, CPM and JDU.

