Silver Age hosts AI masterclass for senior citizens in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Artificial Intelligence (AI) can prove to be a powerful ally for senior citizens, playing a vital role in ensuring dignity, safety and enhanced quality of life for them, said experts here on Saturday.

Leading an online masterclass on AI, presented by Silver Age Foundation for Elders in association with CSM Technologies Limited, country director of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Vivek Agrawal spoke about the evolution and foundations of AI and how it can empower senior citizens for independent living by accessing information and services.

Chief technical officer at CSM Pradyut Mohan Das demonstrated how senior citizens can use AI in applications related to health, home security, entertainment and engagement. Features like fact-checking and tips for identifying deepfake videos were discussed.

Around 130 senior citizens from across the country were taken in a guided journey through the world of AI. The session demystified complex concepts such as machine learning, large language models, and generative AI. Around 50 per cent of the participants reported having used some form of AI tools, most commonly ChatGPT, for its utility, simplicity and companionship.