Two youths arrested for gang-raping married woman in Odisha's Keonjhar

KEONJHAR: A 40-year-old married woman in a Keonjhar village was allegedly raped by two youths on Saturday morning. The accused were identified as Babulu Mallick and Lipun Mallick of Dantia village under Gadabandhagoda panchayat

According to reports, the incident took place in Dantia village when the victim was alone. The two accused allegedly abducted her and took her to a nearby forest, where they raped her. The woman’s cries for help alerted nearby villagers, following which the perpetrators flee the scene.

The victim filed a complaint at Ramchandrapur police station. Based on her statement, police registered a case. A raid was conducted in Dantia village and the two accused arrested. The victim was sent for medical examination. Police said, the suspects are in custody, and further interrogation is underway to ascertain details of the incident.