Wild elephants raid villages in Odisha's Rayagada; crops, houses destroyed

BERHAMPUR: A herd of 24 elephants which has been raiding villages in Bismakatak block of Rayagada district has left one family in complete distress. Narayan Huika (56) of Kumbharabadi village has borne the brunt of the depredation as his crop and house has fallen prey to the jumbos’ ire.

On Friday night, the herd entered the village and destroyed several houses and crops. Huika suffered huge loss as the herd completely destroyed his farmland along with banana plantation.

He said that upon hearing the elephants arrive, his family left home and ran to safety.

When they returned on Saturday morning, their house was destroyed and the stored paddy, rice and pulses were consumed by the herd.

The elephants also devoured cash of Rs 80,000 kept in a millet bag.

Locals said the elephants have reportedly come from the Nagligiri forest in Kalyansinghpur. The Forest department is keeping a close watch on their movement. Train speed in the area has been reduced to ensure the elephants’ safety and prevent further incidents.

Forest officials said the elephants are venturing into human habitation due to a food crisis caused by deforestation and climate change. Officials said the losses would be assessed and as per existing norms, the victims will be assisted.