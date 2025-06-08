Woman killed, two others hurt in blast at illegal bomb-making unit in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A 32-year-old woman was killed while her minor daughter and aunt sustained injuries following an explosion at an illicit country-made bomb manufacturing unit in Ichhapur village within Bolagarh police limits of Khurda district here on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mili Begum. Police said Mili along with her seven-year-old daughter and aunt, had gone to take rest inside an uninhabited house, unaware that explosives meant for manufacturing bombs were stored there illegally.

The condition of the girl and the other woman is stated to be stable. Police initially suspected that illegal firecrackers were being manufactured in the house but then it was established that some anti-socials were making bombs there.

As per sources, the owner claimed he was not staying in the house and had no knowledge about the illegal activity that was being carried out on his property. District Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) officials and Bolagarh police rushed to the spot after the incident.

Khurda police have requested the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar to send a team to thoroughly investigate the matter. “A case under culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered and an investigation launched to identify and nab the miscreants running the country-made bomb manufacturing unit,” said Khurda SP, Sagarika Nath.

Further investigation is underway and the reason behind the explosion is being looked into, she added.