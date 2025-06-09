30 guest houses for 30 districts in Bhubaneswar soon: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday announced that the state government has decided to set up 30 guest houses - one for each district - in Bhubaneswar to facilitate accommodation of people visiting the capital city from the respective regions.

Each guest house will have 100 rooms. Land will be identified for the facilities soon. The guest houses will be named after their districts and carry the unique characteristics of their respective region, the minister said.

Pujari said the objective is to provide affordable accommodation to people visiting Bhubaneswar for various purposes like treatment in hospitals, official and business works, etc. Each guest house will have 100 rooms.

“A large number of people from different districts travel to Bhubaneswar and the high cost of hotels and other lodging options pose a major problem for them. Dedicated guest house facilities will offer affordable options to them,” he said.