Defunct school to be turned into rural industrial park in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) in collaboration with ITC Ltd has planned to turn the defunct Balarampur UP School at Khentala in Isani Brahmapur gram panchayat under Nischintakoili block into a rural industrial park (RIP) for production of incense sticks.

Sources said around five community-based organisations (CBOs) are currently operational in Isani Brahmapur GP where over 500 women are engaged in making incense sticks. The initiative was started in 2009 to facilitate supply of hand-rolled incense sticks through the CBOs. However over time, with advancement of technology, the agarbatti production process evolved from hand-rolled techniques to pedal machines, and eventually to automated machines.

Responding to ITC’s growing procurement needs and recognising the strength of five CBOs engaged in incense sticks’ production in the region, the Cuttack administration came up with the decision to set up the rural industrial park at Isani Brahmapur GP.