Deputy CM KV Singh Deo suffers hairline fracture during Cuttack visit

CUTTACK: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo sustained a hairline fracture after twisting his foot at the collectorate here on Sunday.

Singh Deo had gone to the lower Balijatra ground in the morning to review preparedness for the Nari Shakti Mela, scheduled to commence from June 13. He then held a meeting at the collectorate conference hall with officials to discuss the preparations. However, when he was heading out of the hall after wrapping up the meeting, the minister accidentally twisted his foot.

He was rushed to the SCB medical college and hospital and the X-Ray revealed he had sustained a hairline fracture in his left foot. He was provided necessary treatment and advised rest.

Scheduled to begin from June 13, the Nari Shakti Mela will be celebrated to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in the state. Speaking to mediapersons after the review meeting, Singh Deo said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the Mela which will be held across the state till June 20.