Deputy CM KV Singh Deo suffers hairline fracture during Cuttack visit

CUTTACK: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo sustained a hairline fracture after twisting his foot at the collectorate here on Sunday.
Singh Deo had gone to the lower Balijatra ground in the morning to review preparedness for the Nari Shakti Mela, scheduled to commence from June 13. He then held a meeting at the collectorate conference hall with officials to discuss the preparations. However, when he was heading out of the hall after wrapping up the meeting, the minister accidentally twisted his foot.
He was rushed to the SCB medical college and hospital and the X-Ray revealed he had sustained a hairline fracture in his left foot. He was provided necessary treatment and advised rest.
Scheduled to begin from June 13, the Nari Shakti Mela will be celebrated to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in the state. Speaking to mediapersons after the review meeting, Singh Deo said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the Mela which will be held across the state till June 20.
“We have planned to organise mega events like Yuba Samabesh in Berhampur, Krishi Samabesh in Balangir and Adivasi Samabesh in Baripada to mark the successful completion of one year of the our government. We had made several commitments before coming to power. Now we will place the report card before the people,” Singh Deo said.
The minister discussed with the departmental officers about the status of implementation of various welfare schemes of the central and state governments in the district.
He was also informed about the current status of major development projects of the district including expansion of SCB medical college and hospital, renovation of Chandi Temple, development of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das’ birthplace at Satyabhamapur, setting up of Tarakasi hub and Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project, among others.
The deputy chief minister emphasised on taking steps towards training farmers and officials, promotion of organic farming for the development of agriculture sector, filling up vacant doctor posts and cleanliness in the city. “Steps would be taken towards opening the renovated Shaheed Bhawan and Barabati Food Court soon,” he said.