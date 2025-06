BHUBANESWAR: Citizens can expect some relief as the hot and humid weather is likely to subside in the state from this week, said the IMD.

Though sweltering conditions will prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Monday, there is no such warning from Tuesday onwards.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Hot and humid weather will prevail in parts of the state in the next 24 hours and thereafter it is expected to subside as there may be an increase in the rainfall activity.”

The met office has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and 14 other districts on Tuesday. The monsoon is also expected to pick up pace from this week onwards as a system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD said a cyclonic circulation/low pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal after June 13.