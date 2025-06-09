IAS officer caught by Vigilance while accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: IAS officer of 2021 batch and sub-collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district Dhiman Chakma was caught red-handed by Vigilance while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman on Sunday evening.
Chakma had allegedly demanded the bribe amount with a threat to shut down the businessman’s crusher unit if he did not oblige. He had reportedly demanded a total of Rs 20 lakh as bribe and asked the businessman to pay him Rs 10 lakh on Sunday evening as first installment. The crusher unit owner had then approached the anti-corruption agency and lodged a complaint against Chakma.
The anti-corruption agency’s officers laid a trap and caught Chakma red-handed while accepting the bribe in his government quarters in Dharamgarh after 10 pm. They recovered 26 bundles of different denomination currency notes like Rs 200 and Rs 500 which he had kept inside his table’s drawer.
Vigilance officers then conducted searches at his quarters and recovered additional cash amounting to Rs 47 lakh. A case has been registered and he is being questioned on the source of the cash.
“Chakma was demanding the bribe from the complainant on the pretext of shutting down his crusher unit under various criteria like environment clearance. Investigation is continuing. Chakma will be arrested and produced in court on Monday,” a Vigilance officer said. Sources said Chakma is a native of Tripura. Before clearing UPSC examinations, he was posted as IFS officer in Mayurbhanj district. His first posting was as Dharamgarh sub-collector.