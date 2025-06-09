IAS officer caught by Vigilance while accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: IAS officer of 2021 batch and sub-collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district Dhiman Chakma was caught red-handed by Vigilance while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman on Sunday evening.

Chakma had allegedly demanded the bribe amount with a threat to shut down the businessman’s crusher unit if he did not oblige. He had reportedly demanded a total of Rs 20 lakh as bribe and asked the businessman to pay him Rs 10 lakh on Sunday evening as first installment. The crusher unit owner had then approached the anti-corruption agency and lodged a complaint against Chakma.

The anti-corruption agency’s officers laid a trap and caught Chakma red-handed while accepting the bribe in his government quarters in Dharamgarh after 10 pm. They recovered 26 bundles of different denomination currency notes like Rs 200 and Rs 500 which he had kept inside his table’s drawer.