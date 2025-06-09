New secretariat, Assembly buildings and Odisha Mandap are in works: Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday said plans are afoot to construct a new secretariat, Assembly building and a world-class convention centre to be named as ‘Odisha Mandap’, in the state capital.

While the proposal for a new secretariat and Assembly building is in the conceptual stage, land has been identified in Chandrasekharpur area for the Odisha Mandap which will have capacity to accommodate 10,000 people. The Odisha Mandap will have all modern facilities for hosting conclaves, summits, meetings, cultural events and small to large gatherings.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a seminar on ‘Recent advancements in iconic building projects’ jointly organised by the Works department and the Indian Building Congress, Harichandan said, the state capital does not have a modern convention centre to host events of larger scale. The proposed Odisha Mandap will solve this problem.