Odisha: 45-year-old man held for killing partner in gambling fight

In a fit of rage, he bludgeoned Oram to death with a stone.
The accused was arrested from Jharsuguda and produced in court.
ROURKELA: A 45-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his gambling partner in Raidihi forest within Lefripada police limits in Sundargarh district.

Police said accused Dhuleshwar Gandha killed one Rankanidhi Oram (43) of Hemgir with a stone on Saturday. Gandha, Oram and others were gambling inside Raidihi forest. After others left, Gandha picked up a fierce quarrel with Oram over some issue during gambling. In a fit of rage, he bludgeoned Oram to death with a stone.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nirmal Mohapatra said the accused absconded after committing the crime. He was arrested from Jharsuguda and produced in court. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy.

The SDPO said Gandha was involved in the murder of his father in 2018. He was convicted and sentenced to life by a lower court. In 2023, he was acquitted from the murder charges by the high court and released from jail.

