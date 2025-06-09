Paddy procurement off to slow start over FAQ row in Odisha

JEYPORE: Despite the opening of mandis three days ago, the rabi paddy procurement is yet to gain traction in the tribal regions of Koraput, primarily due to a standoff between farmers and millers over the quality.
So far, only 1,800 quintals of paddy have been procured from 20 farmers across two mandis. Farmers are reportedly unwilling to provide an additional 5 kg of paddy per quintal, as demanded by millers citing sub-standard quality. Most farmers are ready to part with only around 1 to 2 kg extra paddy, asserting their produce meets the fair average quality (FAQ) norms.
According to sources, 20 procurement mandis have been made functional across Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, and Kundra blocks. However, barring the mandis in Dangarpaunsi and Bobaya villages, procurement activities have not commenced in other locations due to the ongoing FAQ dispute.
Twenty-six millers from Kalahandi district had agreed to participate in the Koraput mandis after local millers backed out citing space constraints. As of now, 17 of these millers have been tagged to various mandis across the district to lift the procured stock.
Although agencies have set up 20 operational mandis, the volume of procurement remains low. Farmers have already harvested nearly one lakh quintals of paddy in the Jeypore subdivision and stored it in their villages, awaiting resolution of the issue.
“Farmers are eager to sell their stock, but reluctant to meet the unreasonable demand of giving 5 kg extra grains per quintal,” said Sukria Pradahan, a representative of the Kotpad Krushak Samaj. “The process will only pick up pace once the FAQ row is settled,” he added.
Koraput civil supplies officer PK Panda said, “We are in touch with millers from Kalahandi, and procurement is expected to begin in full swing from June 10. We anticipate a significant inflow of paddy from farmers across the district.”
This season, the administration plans to open 73 mandis in Koraput district with a target of procuring around 5.5 lakh quintals of paddy. Over 16,000 farmers have registered to sell their produce through these official channels.