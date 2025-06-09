Paddy procurement off to slow start over FAQ row in Odisha

JEYPORE: Despite the opening of mandis three days ago, the rabi paddy procurement is yet to gain traction in the tribal regions of Koraput, primarily due to a standoff between farmers and millers over the quality.

So far, only 1,800 quintals of paddy have been procured from 20 farmers across two mandis. Farmers are reportedly unwilling to provide an additional 5 kg of paddy per quintal, as demanded by millers citing sub-standard quality. Most farmers are ready to part with only around 1 to 2 kg extra paddy, asserting their produce meets the fair average quality (FAQ) norms.

According to sources, 20 procurement mandis have been made functional across Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, and Kundra blocks. However, barring the mandis in Dangarpaunsi and Bobaya villages, procurement activities have not commenced in other locations due to the ongoing FAQ dispute.

Twenty-six millers from Kalahandi district had agreed to participate in the Koraput mandis after local millers backed out citing space constraints. As of now, 17 of these millers have been tagged to various mandis across the district to lift the procured stock.