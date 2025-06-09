PMO intervenes to resolve issues as 20 mines in Odisha continue to remain non-operational

BHUBANESWAR: With at least 20 non-coal mining blocks in the state, auctioned between 2016-17 and 2022-23, continuing to be non-operational due to delays in statutory clearances and administrative apathy, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has stepped in to speed up their progress.

Of the 44 non-coal mining blocks auctioned during the seven-year period, nearly half have failed to commence production despite regular reviews at the state-level and the PRAGATI cell of the PMO.

That Odisha is facing huge revenue loss due to the delay notwithstanding, sources said, the issue has now drawn the attention of the highest level with principal secretary to the prime minister reviewing the status. “The principal secretary has already reviewed the progress and will directly monitor it,” the sources said.

Prominent firms, including Rungta Mines Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Triveni Earthmovers Ltd, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, Kashvi Power & Steel (P) Ltd, Kalinga Alumina Ltd and Ambuja Cement Ltd are among those yet to commence operations on their allotted blocks.

According to an internal review, Rungta Mines Ltd has several iron ore blocks like Pureibahal, Chandiposhi, Jhumka-Pathiriposhi, Kendudihi North, and Kedesala North-East that are pending operationalisation. While procedural steps have been initiated, the company cited delays in forest clearance (FC) and difficulty in accessing remote, forested sites as key hurdles.

Tata Steel’s Kalmang West iron ore mining block in Sundargarh district and Gandhalpada block in Keonjhar district are also held up. The company has secured stage-I FC for Kalmang West but awaits environment clearance (EC) since June 2022. In Gandhalpada, proposals for compensatory afforestation and forest clearance are under process.

The compliance by Vedanta Ltd is underway for the Sijimali bauxite mining block for which the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) had sought essential details to grant FC. While the company is facing the issue of approach road to the mining block, forest diversion for less than five hectare is also in the process.