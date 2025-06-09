Tension over cow slaughter near Odisha temple, three arrested

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tirtol police arrested three persons after tension flared up in Ibrisingh village over alleged cow slaughter near the local Jagannath temple on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Mojamal Khan, Alam Sha and Murshid Alam. The trio was arrested under sections 296 and 351 ( 2) of BNS and the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act 1980.

Sources said a group of people from the minority community reportedly slaughtered cows near the Jagannath temple at Badamath in Ibrisingh village. The situation escalated when villagers staged road blockade demanding action on the matter.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and held discussion with the agitating villagers. IIC of Tirtol police station Pradipta Sethi said the road blockade was lifted after police arrested the accused trio. The arrests were made on basis of the complaint filed by one Bajrang Dal activist Sanjay Mallick. The accused were produced in court on Sunday.