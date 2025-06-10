As BJP govt gets set for first anniversary, Odisha CM deploys ministers for district reviews

BHUBANESWAR : AHEAD of the first anniversary of BJP government in the state on June 12, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has despatched his cabinet colleagues to the districts to undertake a comprehensive stock-taking exercise on implementation of programmes and delivery of services to the people.

Each of the 15 ministers, including two deputy chief ministers, have been assigned two districts besides their own. They have been asked to visit some of the key projects under implementation, review the progress and remove bottlenecks if any in consultation with MLAs, MPs and the district administration.

While Majhi during his visit to Kendrapara district on Monday held a performance review of the district administration in presence of all MLAs, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo has already completed the same in Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts.

“The objective of conducting the review is to get first-hand information on the status and progress of projects sanctioned for that particular district, and set targets for the second year. Apart from developmental works, departmentwise review is also being conducted on implementation of planned programmes and welfare schemes of state and central governments,” Singh Deo said.

These review meetings provide an opportunity to interact with district officials and elected representatives who bring public issues to the table, he said and added, instructions were issued to departments concerned to take immediate action to resolve them.

The deputy CM also said all ministers have been assigned the job of holding press-conferences at district level to highlight the achievements of the state government in one year and 11 years of Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond said another objective of district visits by ministers is to establish connect with the public and display the pro-people face of the government. The ministers will also inform the people about the promises made by the BJP before coming to power and how many of them have been fulfilled in just one year, he said.