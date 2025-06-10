B Tech, MCA degree holders appear for home guard jobs

ROURKELA: A home guard recruitment test in Rourkela on Monday saw a huge turnout, and surprisingly, the applicants included candidates with B Tech and MCA degrees.
In all 7,484 candidates appeared for the qualifying test for the recruitment of 107 posts of home guards (HG) in Rourkela police district (RPD). The test in Odia was held at Ispat stadium here.
Additional SP Ramakanta Sahu informed that out of 9,061 applicants, a total of 7,484 candidates appeared in the Odia qualifying written exams in two sittings. Three to four candidates were B Tech degree holders while at least one was an MCA.
Many of the applicants were graduates, while most others were either matriculate or inter-mediate. After publication of results, medical and physical tests would be conducted in the next fortnight, Sahu said.
To be recruited as home guard, a candidate should have passed Class V. The remuneration is `612 per day. So, why did B Tech and MCA degree holders apply for the job that barely required Class V education?
Former director of the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) Prof Sunil Kumar Sarangi said jobs opportunities have grown in the era of economic boom but it is equally true that universalisation of education has created more job seekers at the same time.
To create more degrees, the engineering courses and branches were diluted while teaching and learning hours reduced. “To land a decent job, a combination of educational degree and knowledge is necessary but many pass-outs lack employability,” he added.