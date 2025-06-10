B Tech, MCA degree holders appear for home guard jobs

ROURKELA: A home guard recruitment test in Rourkela on Monday saw a huge turnout, and surprisingly, the applicants included candidates with B Tech and MCA degrees.

In all 7,484 candidates appeared for the qualifying test for the recruitment of 107 posts of home guards (HG) in Rourkela police district (RPD). The test in Odia was held at Ispat stadium here.

Additional SP Ramakanta Sahu informed that out of 9,061 applicants, a total of 7,484 candidates appeared in the Odia qualifying written exams in two sittings. Three to four candidates were B Tech degree holders while at least one was an MCA.