Husband kills wife over suspected extra-marital affair

BERHAMPUR: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband over suspicion of her having an extra-marital affair at Gaiba village within Seranga police limits in Gajapati district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Monika Paik. Her husband Narendra Paik is on the run after committing the crime, said police.

Sources said Narendra, a native of Keredanga village, was in love with Monika and they married in 2019. Since the marriage, the accused used to stay in the house of Monika’s parents. The couple has a five-year-old daughter. Relationship between the husband and wife soured after Narendra started to accuse Monika of having an extra-marital affair. The couple used to fight frequently over the issue.