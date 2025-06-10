Odisha govt hikes ex gratia for death due to wild animal attack to Rs 10 lakh

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has increased the ex gratia for death due to wild animal attack to Rs 10 lakh from the existing `6 lakh, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

The chief minister also approved inclusion of new provisions in the existing compassionate grant norms. As per the decision, along with increase in the ex gratia compensation for death, if a house is damaged by wild animals, a new house will be provided under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana or an equivalent financial assistance will be given to the victim.

Similarly, in case of damage to kitchen, paddy storage unit or goat shed, a compassionate assistance of Rs 3,000 will be provided. The government will also provide financial assistance for damage to compound wall in wild animal attack. If a boundary wall is damaged, financial support of Rs 5,000 per metre, up to a maximum limit of Rs 25,000, will be given as a compassionate grant.