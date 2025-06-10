Odisha govt hikes ex gratia for death due to wild animal attack to Rs 10 lakh

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has increased the ex gratia for death due to wild animal attack to Rs 10 lakh from the existing `6 lakh, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.
The chief minister also approved inclusion of new provisions in the existing compassionate grant norms. As per the decision, along with increase in the ex gratia compensation for death, if a house is damaged by wild animals, a new house will be provided under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana or an equivalent financial assistance will be given to the victim.
Similarly, in case of damage to kitchen, paddy storage unit or goat shed, a compassionate assistance of Rs 3,000 will be provided. The government will also provide financial assistance for damage to compound wall in wild animal attack. If a boundary wall is damaged, financial support of Rs 5,000 per metre, up to a maximum limit of Rs 25,000, will be given as a compassionate grant.
Wild animal attacks in villages located close to forests often result in damage to life and property. Taking this into consideration, the compensation amount and compassion grant for the affected persons has been revised, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.
As per statistics, at least 799 people have lost their lives, while another 1,962 individuals sustained injuries in wild animal attack in the state in the last five years. The state has also lost a significant number of wild animals in man-animal conflicts during this period.
In 2023, the government had increased the ex gratia compensation for death due to wild animal attack from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. The changes made to the compassionate grant for crop damage during 2023 continues to remain the same, forest officials said.
Compassionate Grant
Ex gratia for death due to wild animal attack - Rs 10 lakh
Damaged house - new house under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana or equal financial aid
Damage to kitchen, paddy storage unit or goat shed - Rs 3,000
Damage to compound wall - Rs 5,000 per metre, up to a max limit of Rs 25,000