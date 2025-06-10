Protest over demand to upgrade ESIC model hospital at Rourkela in Odisha

ROURKELA: Hundreds of insured persons staged protest in front of the ESIC model hospital at Rourkela over various demands on Monday.

The agitators under the banner of CITU-affiliated Sundargarh Industrial Mazdoor Union demanded upgradation of the 50-bed model hospital into an occupational disease centre and associated public health unit. They also demanded setting up of a medical college and hospital of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

CITU’s Odisha unit vice-president Jehangir Ali said healthcare services at the model hospital have deteriorated with shifting of 10 experienced doctors including specialists and the medical superintendent to the newly-constructed ESIC hospital at Angul. Against the sanctioned posts of 28 doctors, the model hospital at Rourkela now has 16 doctors. He said the government should fill up all the vacancies of doctors immediately.