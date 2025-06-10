Rs 5 lakh insurance cover for pilgrims during Rath Yatra

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration on Monday announced that pilgrims taking part in the Rath Yatra will have a `5 lakh insurance cover against any mishap.

The insurance will cover the devotees against mishaps occurring within the municipal area during the period. This was discussed during the Rath Yatra preparation meeting chaired by Law, Works and Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan here.

Around 1.5 million devotees are expected to turn out for the annual festival and adequate arrangements have been made for them by the administration.

Health minister Mukesh Mahaling said pilgrims should not worry about COVID-19 as the present variant is a mild version, and there are only 49 reported cases (34 active) in the state. However, he advised people with COVID-19 symptoms to not attend the festival.

For the festival, over 300 doctors will be posted at several hospitals in Puri to provide health care services. Air-conditioned rooms would be made available for sunstroke victims at primary health centres and other hospitals, besides necessary treatment.

Chief administrator of SJTA Arabinda Padhee informed that construction of the three chariots at the construction yard is proceeding as per the schedule.