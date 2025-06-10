Rs 5 lakh insurance cover for pilgrims during Rath Yatra

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration on Monday announced that pilgrims taking part in the Rath Yatra will have a `5 lakh insurance cover against any mishap.
The insurance will cover the devotees against mishaps occurring within the municipal area during the period. This was discussed during the Rath Yatra preparation meeting chaired by Law, Works and Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan here.
Around 1.5 million devotees are expected to turn out for the annual festival and adequate arrangements have been made for them by the administration.
Health minister Mukesh Mahaling said pilgrims should not worry about COVID-19 as the present variant is a mild version, and there are only 49 reported cases (34 active) in the state. However, he advised people with COVID-19 symptoms to not attend the festival.
For the festival, over 300 doctors will be posted at several hospitals in Puri to provide health care services. Air-conditioned rooms would be made available for sunstroke victims at primary health centres and other hospitals, besides necessary treatment.
Chief administrator of SJTA Arabinda Padhee informed that construction of the three chariots at the construction yard is proceeding as per the schedule.
Puri collector Sidharth Shankar Swain said anticipating about 15 lakh devotees during the festival, the administration has made adequate arrangement. Two hundred fifty extra passenger buses, with fare charts displayed prominently, will operate. Over 250 AI-enabled CCTV cameras would be installed at strategic places in the city.
Interceptor vehicles and 11 cranes would be deployed along various routes to Puri to prevent road accidents. Railway officials informed that 365 special trains would ply to Puri from various places during the festival. Thirty-five additional ticket booking counters and ten ATMs will be installed.
Similarly, large number of water sprinklers would be pressed into service to tackle heat during the pahandi and pulling of the chariots. Over 20 lakh drinking water bottles would be distributed to devotees and a large number of lifeguards will be on the job along Puri beach for people’s safety. An adequate number of police officers would also be deployed for the safe and smooth conduct of the festival.
An integrated master control room will operate at Talabania to coordinate among various departments during the festival.
The meeting directed authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and portable water through pipelines. Officials were directed to complete their assigned jobs before the final meeting.
Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj, MLAs, SP Vinit Agarwal, senior temple servitors participated in the meeting.