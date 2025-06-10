Sambalpur farmers allege irregularities in paddy purchase, stage road blockade

SAMBALPUR: Alleging irregularities in the ongoing rabi paddy procurement, a large number of farmers staged road blockade near Sindurpank bypass here on Monday morning.

The protest, led by farmer outfits from Tabla, Kukudapali and Parmanpur, brought vehicular movement on the busy bypass road to a grinding halt for five hours. Many trucks and private vehicles were stranded on both sides of the route as protesters sat on the road demanding immediate intervention of the district administration.

The agitating farmers alleged delayed procurement, erratic functioning of mandis and arbitrary deduction of paddy. They said absence of a clearly defined procurement target for the district has created widespread confusion, making it difficult for them to plan their paddy sale and manage finances.

Farmer leaders alleged that several mandis are either closed or operating erratically, forcing cultivators to wait for days with their produce. The functional procurement centres are deducting paddy under the pretext of quality, reducing the already thin profit margins for small and marginal farmers, they claimed.