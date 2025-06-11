45-year-old found dead near Mayurbhanj market; murder suspected

BARIPADA: Mystery shrouds the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was found in a pool of blood with head injuries near Upisahi weekly market within Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Manik Singh of Dholagundi village. Sources said Manik went to the weekly market on Monday evening but didn’t return home in the night. On Tuesday morning, locals spotted a man’s body lying near the market. As the news spread, Manik’s family members reached the spot and identified his body.

Locals said Manik was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon as he had deep cuts on the back of his head. On being informed, Kaptipada police along with a scientific team from Baripada arrived at the crime scene for investigation.

Police said the deceased’s body was seized for postmortem. A case has been registered on basis of the complaint filed by Manik’s daughter. Efforts are on to identify the culprits involved in the incident and nab them. Further investigation is underway.