Another jumbo dies after being electrocuted by solar fence in Odisha's Dhenkanal; one arrested

Dhenkanal DFO Sumit Kumar Kar said, “Preliminary findings suggests that it happened due to failure on part of one Harihara Moharana, a local supplier, who had installed the solar fences, in adhering to adequate safety standards. He has been arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway.”

Notably, this is the third incident of elephant electrocution in solar fences in Angul-Dhenkanal region of Angul circle within a fortnight.

In the first case on May 31, a young tusker was electrocuted allegedly due to illegal supply of power to a defunct solar fencing at Bantala range of Angul forest division. A farmer had been arrested in this connection.

In the second case reported from Dangpal forest area of Chhendipada in the same division on June 2, another elephant was electrocuted to death allegedly after coming in contact with charged solar fences. Whether the solar fences were connected to any direct source of power is yet to be established.

The distressing pattern, meanwhile, has raised concern over the safety of the fencing system near forests and wildlife corridors.