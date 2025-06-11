Assaulted with wooden plank, elderly man dies in Odisha's Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR: A 63-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death at Hatapada village within Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sankar Nayak of Munda Sahi in Hatapada.

Police sources said Sankar and another villager Nirakar Nayak (56) were engaged in a discussion on some issue late in the night on Monday. A heated argument broke out between the duo following which Sankar pushed Nirakar to the ground.

In a fit of rage, Nirakar grabbed a wooden plank and mercilessly assaulted the victim. Sankar suffered grievous head injuries and collapsed on the ground. However, the accused continued to assault the victim with the plank. After the elderly man died, Nirakar reportedly dragged his body to the village community hall and fled.

On Tuesday morning, villagers spotted Sankar’s body lying in the community hall. On being informed, Baliguda police along with scientific team reached the spot for investigation.

Later in the day, police apprehended Nirakar and detained him for questioning.