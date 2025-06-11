Balasore mining officer hurt in sand mafia attack

BALASORE: Mining officer of Balasore Tapas Kumar Behera suffered serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by a group of sand mafia at Kathasangada in Remuna area here on Tuesday.
Apart from Behera, his driver and a clerk in the district mining office also sustained minor injuries in the attack which took place at around 11.30 am.
Sources said Behera along with his two staff rushed to Kathasangada confluence after being informed about unauthorised lifting of sand in the area. On reaching the spot, they found sand was being lifted illegally at the confluence and transported on a tractor. The officer intercepted the tractor and asked its driver to produce necessary documents.
All of a sudden, five miscreants reportedly having links with the sand mafia reached the spot and started arguing with the officer. When Behera insisted on seizing the sand-laden tractor, the miscreants allegedly assaulted him and his two staff.
The officer sustained injuries to his face and chest. The other two sustained injuries on their hands.
Behera immediately informed police about the incident. However, the miscreants and the tractor driver fled the scene after abandoning the sand-laden vehicle. Subsequently, Remuna police reached the spot and rushed the injured trio to the district headquarters hospital.
After preliminary treatment, the trio was discharged from the hospital. Police said a case was registered on basis of the complaint filed by the junior mining officer.
“One of locals recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media. Efforts are on to identify the miscreants from the video and nab them. Further investigation is underway,” said an officer of Remuna police station.
Last week, the additional tehsildar of Kaptipada was injured after being attacked by the sand mafia near Suno river bed in Mayurbhanj district. Police have arrested nine persons for their involvement in the attack so far.