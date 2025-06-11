Chilika’s seaweed has anti-cancer properties: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Red algae, a variety of seaweed found in the backwaters of Chilika, can help prevent skin cancer and skin damage from UV radiation.

This has been found by a group of researchers from Ravenshaw and Utkal universities, who recently secured a patent from the Intellectual Property India to develop products from the seaweed.

The researchers said the red algae or Gracilaria verrucosa of Rhodophyta group of seaweeds has been found having Mycosporine-like Amino Acid (MAAs) which has anti-oxidants and anti-cancer properties.

“This compound has UV absorbing capacity, both UVA and UVB (types of ultraviolet radiation). It can protect against UV radiation by absorbing it and converting it into heat. When UV light is absorbed by skin, it turns reddish due to inflammation which is a cause behind skin cancer. What MAAs does is, it protects the skin from both UVA and UVB and prevents inflammation, thereby preventing cancer,” they explained.

The team includes head of Zoology department of Ravenshaw University Prof Luna Samanta, post-doctoral researcher of the department Soumya Ranjan Jena, former faculty member of Biotechnology department in Utkal University Prof Siba Prasad Adhikary and assistant professor of the department Jyotsnarani Pradhan.