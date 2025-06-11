Chilika’s seaweed has anti-cancer properties: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Red algae, a variety of seaweed found in the backwaters of Chilika, can help prevent skin cancer and skin damage from UV radiation.
This has been found by a group of researchers from Ravenshaw and Utkal universities, who recently secured a patent from the Intellectual Property India to develop products from the seaweed.
The researchers said the red algae or Gracilaria verrucosa of Rhodophyta group of seaweeds has been found having Mycosporine-like Amino Acid (MAAs) which has anti-oxidants and anti-cancer properties.
“This compound has UV absorbing capacity, both UVA and UVB (types of ultraviolet radiation). It can protect against UV radiation by absorbing it and converting it into heat. When UV light is absorbed by skin, it turns reddish due to inflammation which is a cause behind skin cancer. What MAAs does is, it protects the skin from both UVA and UVB and prevents inflammation, thereby preventing cancer,” they explained.
The team includes head of Zoology department of Ravenshaw University Prof Luna Samanta, post-doctoral researcher of the department Soumya Ranjan Jena, former faculty member of Biotechnology department in Utkal University Prof Siba Prasad Adhikary and assistant professor of the department Jyotsnarani Pradhan.
Since 2014, they have been working on the project with funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.
Their study titled ‘Process for Developing Seaweed Extract and Composition Useful Against UV-Radiation, Oxidative Damage and Skin Cancer’ has been provided patent under the Patents Act, 1970 for a period of 20 years from July 15, 2021.
The researchers extracted MAAs from the red algae, characterised it and came up with a composition that can be used to prevent skin cancer, the incidence rates of which are increasing globally. While they are yet to decide on products (either topical application or consumable) that can be prepared from the seaweed extract, they are keen to develop a sunscreen lotion first.
Jyotsnarani said the sunscreen lotions currently available in the market have synthetic compounds like zinc oxide, titanium oxide, etc. “They are not environment-friendly and also, due to the nano-formulation of zinc oxide or titanium oxide, can penetrate through the skin and can cause adverse effects. We can replace it with this natural Mycosporine-like amino acid compound which is not just anti-inflammatory, antioxidant but also works against skin cancer,” she said.