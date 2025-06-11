Development does not come in long speeches, big ads: BJD chief Naveen on one year of BJP rule

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the BJP government’s first anniversary celebration in the state, leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday came down heavily on the former, accusing it of failing on all fronts.

Launching the Jana Jagaran Abhijan (people’s awareness campaign) at the Sankha Bhawan here, the BJD president alleged the BJP government has confined itself only to long speeches and big advertisements during the last one year. “The BJP government has completed one year in office. They claim to be the government of the people, but who are these people? Development does not come through long speeches and big advertisements,” he said.

Stating that the healthcare system has completely collapsed during the BJP rule, the former chief minister said during his tenure, 90 per cent of Odisha’s population benefitted from Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. “The Ayushman Bharat Yojana has been launched in the state but people are not getting medicines and unable to get free treatment in hospitals,” he said.

The healthcare system has turned into a mess. Out of the 30 districts, the post of chief district medical officer (CDMO) is vacant in 19 and this is said to be the success of the current government, he pointed out.