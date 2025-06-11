Diarrhoea claims two in Jajpur, 300 affected

JAJPUR: Diarrhoea outbreak in several parts of Jajpur district has reportedly claimed two lives and affected over 300 people.
One of the deceased was identified as Sanat Patra (34), a native of Mayurbhanj who was residing in Danagadi area. He was admitted to Danagadi community health centre (CHC) with diarrhoea and succumbed during treatment on Tuesday. Similarly, a 70-year-old man of Jajpur Road, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, succumbed to the waterborne disease on the day.
Sources said the waterborne disease initially surfaced in Dharmasala area on Monday affecting around 100 residents of Baulamal, Matia, Raghunathpur, Pakhara and Chadhheidhara villages. The affected people were admitted to Dharmasala CHC.
Subsequently, the outbreak spread to Jajpur Road with 60 people falling ill. Residents of Korei and Dasarathapur have also complained of diarrhoea symptoms. Danagadi has reported 20 cases of diarrhoea so far.
Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Jajpur Prakash Chandra Bal confirmed the diarrhoea deaths and said he has visited the affected regions to take stock of the situation. “At least 300 affected people have been admitted to various hospitals. Others are undergoing treatment and recovering well. They are under constant medical supervision,” he said.
Bal said the diarrhoea outbreak has been attributed to consumption of contaminated water, rotten and ripe mangoes besides eating at feasts. Four teams of doctors have been deployed in Dharmasala and Korei hospitals to attend to affected people.
Besides, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation authorities have been asked to disinfect water bodies. The district’s food safety wing has also been directed to implement necessary measures in the affected areas, he added.
Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy has reportedly requested the state Health department for deployment of additional medical teams in the district.