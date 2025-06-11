Five killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha

BERHAMPUR/JAJPUR : Three persons including a three-year-old girl from a village in Chikiti were killed in a road mishap near Palasa in Andhra pradesh on Tuesday.

They were on their way to Simhachalam in Andhra Pradesh when the incident occurred. The deceased were identified as 42-year-old Sushant Sabat, his three-year-old daughter Sriya and Gokulananda Panda (35).

Police sources said, 12 members of two families from Maisanpur and Kolothia villages in Chikiti were headed to Simhachalam in two vehicles. On their way, they stopped to attend to the nature’s call. While crossing the road, an unidentified vehicle hit them leading to death of the trio. Palasa police reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. A hit and run case was registered.