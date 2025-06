BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to provide corruption-free people-centric governance in the state.

Addressing mediapersons ahead of the completion of one-year of BJP rule in Odisha, Majhi said the government was signle-mindedly focused on providing good governance to the people and ensuring all-round welfare. At the same time, it was promise-bound to root out corruption.

“People have elected our government for five years. We are going to complete one year on June 12, and in this short period of time, criminal action has been initiated against 200 government officials, from peons to IAS officers, mostly in corruption and disproportionate asset cases. Some of them have been sent to jail including the latest in Dharamgarh where an IAS officer has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act,” Majhi said.

He further said, “I belong to a community is which most of the people are very simple and clear-hearted. But, do not mistake my simplicity as my weakness. I am warning those who indulge in corrupt practices that they will face imprisonment - there is no escape.”