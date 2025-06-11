Odisha Ministers review welfare projects in three districts

JAGATSINGHPUR/SAMBALPUR/ANGUL : Ahead of the first anniversary of BJP government in the state on June 12, deputy chief minister and Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo took stock of various development projects in Jagatsinghpur district on Monday.

Singh Deo’s review meeting in Jagatsinghpur came after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi despatched his cabinet colleagues to the districts to undertake a comprehensive stock-taking exercise on implementation of programmes and delivery of services to the people.

During the meeting, the deputy CM expressed dissatisfaction over the district administration’s move to seal a rice mill in Balikuda and seize a large quantity of paddy without following due procedures. He highlighted that the authorities failed to inform the rice mill owner about the quantity of seized rice, obtain signatures from authorised representatives and witnesses, or provide a duplicate copy of the seizure list before sealing the mill.

Singh Deo directed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report on the issue immediately. He also instructed the local police to take action against the district civil Supplies officer for not submitting required documents after filing a case against the rice mill.