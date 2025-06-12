83-year-old servitor murdered in heavily secured Puri

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, an 83-year-old servitor was allegedly murdered in broad daylight in Puri when he was returning home from the Shree Jagannath Temple after completing rituals entrusted to him at the shrine on Wednesday.

The entire pilgrim town was under thick blanket of security cover for Deva Snana Purnima rituals of the holy Trinity when the incident took place. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had visited the town earlier in the day.

The deceased, Jagannath Dikshit (83) was a kothabhoga supakar (temple cook). He was returning after performing the seva in the 12th century shrine when he was allegedly attacked by Narayan Pattajoshi in Gudia Sahi area within Town police station limits at about 2 pm.

Police sources said, an argument ensued between the duo following which the 49-year-old Pattajoshi reportedly smashed Dikshit’s head against a wall leading to fatal injuries. The deceased even attempted to wipe away the blood stains from the wall before fleeing, said sources.