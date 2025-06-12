83-year-old servitor murdered in heavily secured Puri

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, an 83-year-old servitor was allegedly murdered in broad daylight in Puri when he was returning home from the Shree Jagannath Temple after completing rituals entrusted to him at the shrine on Wednesday.
The entire pilgrim town was under thick blanket of security cover for Deva Snana Purnima rituals of the holy Trinity when the incident took place. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had visited the town earlier in the day.
The deceased, Jagannath Dikshit (83) was a kothabhoga supakar (temple cook). He was returning after performing the seva in the 12th century shrine when he was allegedly attacked by Narayan Pattajoshi in Gudia Sahi area within Town police station limits at about 2 pm.
Police sources said, an argument ensued between the duo following which the 49-year-old Pattajoshi reportedly smashed Dikshit’s head against a wall leading to fatal injuries. The deceased even attempted to wipe away the blood stains from the wall before fleeing, said sources.
The murder was allegedly a fall-out of past enmity between Dikshit and Pattajoshi. Police sources said Pattajoshi had reportedly borrowed money from the 83-year-old servitor but was not repaying. A heated exchange had even taken place between the two earlier in the day. A senior officer said prime accused Narayan Pattajoshi was arrested a few hours after committing the crime.
“Initial investigation revealed the accused committed the crime over a personal dispute with Dikshit. He has been apprehended and further probe is underway,” he added. Sources said the entire incident was reportedly captured in one of the CCTV cameras near the crime scene.
The incident took place at a time when elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the Snana Purnima. At least 70 platoons of police, three commandants and 450 senior officers were deployed to maintain the law and order situation and ensure the safety/security of the devotees.
Several senior officers were camping in Puri since Tuesday evening ahead of CM Majhi’s visit to Shree Jagannath Temple for the Snana Purnima rituals.