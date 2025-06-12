CM Majhi announces plans to visit all Assembly segments in his government’s second year

BHUBANESWAR: Day ahead of completing one year in office, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday reiterated the commitment of his government to fulfil the aspirations of people, and announced his plan to visit all Assembly constituencies to gain first-hand knowledge of the issues and address them.
Inaugurating the state-level Vikas Mela 2025 at the Exhibition Ground here, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the BJP government, the chief minister said, “In a democracy, the voice of the people is akin to the voice of God. If people cannot share their problems and struggles with their elected government, such a democracy is lifeless. After my party came to the power, I prioritised direct engagement with the public to resolve their problems on the spot. I have covered all the districts over the past year to review development works. The experience has been rewarding,” Majhi said.
The chief minister said it is for the strong determination and commitment to serve the people, the state government has successfully implemented a majority of its 21 promises made during the polls. He credited the guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for aiding the efforts. He said his government has prioritised empowerment of all sections, particularly the poor, farmers, women and youth and is working diligently in this direction.
Highlighting the government’s achievements, Majhi said it took only 24 minutes to implement some major decisions which the Opposition failed to accomplish in 24 years. “The Opposition is unable to digest the success of the BJP government in the first year,” he said.
Majhi inaugurated exhibitions showcasing the welfare schemes, handicrafts and other local products and a food court at Exhibition Ground. He visited several stalls and interacted with the stall owners. The Vikas Mela featuring over 75 stalls from various departments, where the public can gain information and awareness about welfare schemes through interactive methods will be held until June 18.
A food festival has been organised with over 40 stalls put up by women SHGs showcasing traditional Odia cuisine.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, minister of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Pradip Bal Samant and Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh were present.