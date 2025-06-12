Devotees congregate at Padmabana Pitha in Odisha's Nemalo for Snana Purnima

CUTTACK: Over one lakh devotees thronged the Padmabana Pitha at Nemalo village on Wednesday to observe the Sunya Samadhi Divas of 16th century poet prophet Panchasakha Mahapurusha Achyutananda Das, and seek blessings of Lord Jagannath on the occasion of Snana Purnima.

The village is located around 40 km away from Cuttack. Legend has it that Lord Jagannath visits the place once a year on this particular day of Jyestha Purnima popularly known as Snana Purnima.

As per the ancient folklore, Achyutananda had gone to Puri to witness the Mahasnana Utsav, the bathing ceremony of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, when he was assaulted for being a Gaudiya Baisnab. Pained, Lord Jagannath had assured him of visiting Nemalo during the Snana Purnima day every year.

Balimela was also organised on the banks of Chitroptala river. Bhajans, kirtans and religious discourses went on throughout the night and Pedi Bhoga prepared by the ‘Chari Baithaka’ was distributed after Jamuna Snana Utsav.

Interestingly, both Hindus and Muslims jointly worship the tomb on this day. This has been a tradition since the time Achyuta Khan became one of the principal disciples of Mahapurusha Achyutananda. Till now, the successors of Achyuta Khan come to the tomb for their share of Kotha Bhoga, on the occasion.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the district administration for the smooth conduct of the festival.