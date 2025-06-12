Infrastructure woes cripple anganwadi centres in Odisha's Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: The government’s vision to transform anganwadi centres into child-friendly spaces is still far from reality in Kalahandi district reportedly due to lack of adequate infrastructure.

According to official data, Kalahandi has a total of 2,363 anganwadi centres. However, a significant number of these centres lack basic infrastructure. Of these, 1,793 centres have their own buildings, while 405 function from rented facilities. Similarly, 180 anganwadi centres operate from government buildings or panchayat premises, two run from primary schools and 82 are located in community centres.

In terms of facilities, 1,596 centres have permanent electricity connection, 1,122 have functional toilets and 2,103 have functional kitchens. Many of the anganwadi centres with own buildings are in a deplorable condition. The centres operating from rented spaces, especially those in remote rural and semi-urban areas, are devoid of even the most basic infrastructure.

A glaring example is Mushanal anganwadi centre in tribal-dominated Lanjigarh block. The centre has its own building which is in a dilapidated condition. For safety of children, the centre is functioning from a private house. Around 50 children and mothers of Muthaguda and Lanji villages depend on the anganwadi centre.