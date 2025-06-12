Infrastructure woes cripple anganwadi centres in Odisha's Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: The government’s vision to transform anganwadi centres into child-friendly spaces is still far from reality in Kalahandi district reportedly due to lack of adequate infrastructure.
According to official data, Kalahandi has a total of 2,363 anganwadi centres. However, a significant number of these centres lack basic infrastructure. Of these, 1,793 centres have their own buildings, while 405 function from rented facilities. Similarly, 180 anganwadi centres operate from government buildings or panchayat premises, two run from primary schools and 82 are located in community centres.
In terms of facilities, 1,596 centres have permanent electricity connection, 1,122 have functional toilets and 2,103 have functional kitchens. Many of the anganwadi centres with own buildings are in a deplorable condition. The centres operating from rented spaces, especially those in remote rural and semi-urban areas, are devoid of even the most basic infrastructure.
A glaring example is Mushanal anganwadi centre in tribal-dominated Lanjigarh block. The centre has its own building which is in a dilapidated condition. For safety of children, the centre is functioning from a private house. Around 50 children and mothers of Muthaguda and Lanji villages depend on the anganwadi centre.
Many anganwadi centres in urban pockets also face several issues. Due to lack of available land, several centres run from rented accommodations where amenities cannot be adequately ensured. One such example is the anganwadi centre near Malipada in Ward-19 of Bhawanipatna, which struggles with poor infrastructure. In stark contrast, the Adarsh anganwadi centre near the Jagannath temple in the same Ward boasts of a well-maintained building and child-friendly facilities.
To address the infrastructure gap, Saksham Anganwadi scheme was launched in Kalahandi in 2022-23. A target was set to establish 645 Saksham anganwadi centres in the district. However, so far, only 195 Saksham centres have been made operational with adequate facilities including LED TVs and water filters.
District social welfare officer Mujibun Nisha said the targeted Saksham centres would be completed in phases. The anganwadi centres that don’t have own infrastructure would also get permanent buildings over the course of time.