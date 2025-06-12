Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurates direct flight services to Abu Dhabi

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to expand air operations in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated direct flight services from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Abu Dhabi.

The maiden flight with 180 passengers on board departed from BPIA earlier in the day. Addressing mediapersons, Majhi said it was a matter of pride for Odisha as citizens had long wanted flight services to Abu Dhabi.

"With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and Centre's support, the state government launched the direct flight to Abu Dhabi under the new destination policy," he said.

IndiGo airlines will operate flights on the Abu Dhabi-Bhubaneswar route on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday every week. The inauguration took place on the day when the BJP government in the state is celebrating its first anniversary.

The flight services were launched under Odisha's Building Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) initiative. The Chief Minister said the new flight to Abu Dhabi will connect Odisha with the Middle-East countries. The flight service will enhance commerce, tourism, investments and cultural exchange, he added.