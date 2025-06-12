Orissa HC grants bail to 23 in WhatsApp trading fraud

CUTTACK: In a high-value financial scam case, the Orissa High Court has granted regular bail to 23 persons accused of being involved in laundering defrauded funds through their bank accounts.

The scam surfaced with a retired person lodging a complaint that he was duped of Rs 6.28 crore after being added to a WhatsApp group named as an Investment Club, administered by a person using a US number. Posing as investment advisors, the group lured him with daily stock discussions and fake IPO deals.

Falling for the fictitious profits, he invested his retirement corpus into shares of a fake company and was shown massive gains. However, repeated demands for hefty service charges and withdrawal fees led to further losses. Finally, he was removed from the group, the app was deactivated, and no funds were returned.

Acting on the complaint, the state CID-Crime Branch’s cyber police station in Cuttack registered an FIR on August 24, 2024, and arrested 23 persons in connection with the fraud. The vacation court took up the bail petitions of the 23 accused on Monday following the Supreme Court’s direction on May 30 to the high court to consider them on June 9 and decide them expeditiously. One of the accused had sought the SC’s intervention against the delay in adjudication on the bail pleas f i led in December and thereafter.