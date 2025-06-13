BJP committed to ensuring transparent and accountable governance in Odisha: KV Singh Deo

BERHAMPUR: The BJP government has fulfilled 11 out of the 21 promises the party made in its election manifesto, said deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo here on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons during his one-day visit to Ganjam district, KV assured that the remaining promises would also be fulfilled during the government’s current term. Highlighting the achievements of the government after completing a year, he said, “We took concrete steps to fulfil the promises made in the Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) immediately after assuming office. We took four historic decisions within the first 24 minutes of our inaugural cabinet meeting.”

The key decisions included opening all four doors of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, initiating the process to open the Ratna Bhandar, setting up a `500 crore corpus fund and introducing the Subhadra Yojana, he said.

Speaking about the BJP government’s future agenda, KV said the state is committed to acquiring a cargo aircraft to facilitate the export of green vegetables and fresh fruits from Odisha to international markets. “We are already exporting strawberries, dragon fruit, and other produce to Dubai and other countries, as well as to domestic markets like Delhi and Mumbai. The cargo aircraft will also benefit Ganjam’s floriculture sector,” he said.

The deputy CM further stated that the government is working towards providing irrigation facilities to agriculture land of 15 lakh farmers and aims to make Odisha the leading state in vegetable production across the country. “We have also taken steps to boost the production of pulses and edible oil in the state,” he said.

KV said under its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, the government has initiated action against 28 corrupt officials, including IAS and IPS officers. “The BJP is committed to ensuring transparent and accountable governance for a prosperous Odisha,” he added.