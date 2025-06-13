Internet ban in Bhadrak after man hurt in communal clash succumbs

BHADRAK : Internet services were suspended for 24 hours in parts of Bhadrak district from 6 am on Thursday as a precautionary measure following the death of a man who had suffered injuries in a communal clash in Tihidi block on May 30.

The internet shutdown was enforced in Bhadrak town, Dhamnagar and Tihidi blocks.

The 46-year-old man, Santosh Parida of Kasati village under Tihidi block, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after battling for life at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for around two weeks. He had sustained serious head injuries during a clash with suspected cattle smugglers on May 30.

Police sources said protesting illegal cattle trafficking in the area, Parida and a few local youths confronted the smugglers which led to the violent altercation.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout said 12 persons, including the alleged mastermind of the group, have been arrested in connection with the incident. The internet suspension is intended to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain peace, he said.

At least 27 platoons of police force have been deployed in sensitive locations in the district to prevent any untoward situation and maintain law and order. Local leaders along with the district administration are also facilitating inter-community dialogue to restore normalcy. The administration has urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and refrain from sharing unverified information on social media.

On the day, members of Bhadrak Gau Rakshya Samiti and other Hindu organisations took out a procession carrying Parida’s body in the district. Police remained on high alert throughout and ensured that the procession passed off peacefully.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced `10 lakh compensation for Parida’s kin and a job for one of his family member. “We stand with the bereaved family and are taking all necessary steps to ensure that peace prevails,” the CM said in a statement.