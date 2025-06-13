Ravenshaw University posts the highest cut-off in all four streams for UG admission

BHUBANESWAR: Ravenshaw University has for the third consecutive year, posted the highest cut-off percentage in all the four streams of Arts, Physical Science, Biological Science and Commerce for admissions to undergraduate (UG) courses in 2025-26 academic session.

The first merit list for UG admissions to 1,054 higher education institutions was released by the department of Higher Education on Thursday. In the Arts stream, the highest cut-off is for political science in Ravenshaw University at 92.80 per cent (pc). In Physical Science and Biological Science, the university has sought 93.67 pc for Physics and 94 pc for Zoology in Biological Science.

In Commerce stream, Ravenshaw has sought the highest of 90.50 pc for first phase admissions. Compared to other colleges, Ravenshaw also figures on the top for posting high cut-off marks in Physical Science subjects of Mathematics, Chemistry, physics and Computer Science.

In the self-financing stream, BJB Autonomous College has sought 88.83 pc for admission to computer science. In Law, University Law College of Utkal University has sought 87.80 pc marks for admission to the five-year Integrated BA LLB course. Similarly in Sanskrit, Om Maa Saraswati Sanskrit college at Rajgangpur has sought 68.67 pc marks.

Officials of the department informed that against the total seat strength of 2.74 lakh, around 2.65 lakh students had applied for first phase admissions this year. Of them, 1.75 lakh including 70,745 boys, 1.04 lakh girls and 10 transgenders have been selected for the first phase admissions.

They added that stream-wise, 45,855 students have been selected for Science, 1.07 lakh for Arts and 16,205 for Commerce. While 3,371 students have been selected for admission to Sanskrit colleges and 171 for law, 3,051 students will take admission to various self-financing courses. Admission of the selected students will take place on June 13, 16 and 17.

CUT-OFF