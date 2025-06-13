Staff attendance in government offices to be AI-monitored in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move to enhance workplace discipline and promote punctuality among state government employees, the Odisha government has decided to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-based cameras and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled identity cards to record attendance data.

Sources said the system will be piloted at Lok Seva Bhawan and Kharvel Bhavan before being extended to all government offices across the state. The General Administration (GA) department on Thursday issued a directive to all employees from junior staff to top officials to report to work within the prescribed time.

As per the directive, every employee must record their ‘office in’ and ‘office out’ times daily in the biometric attendance recording device. Failure to record the ‘office out’ time will be treated as absence from duty for the day.

A grace period of up to 30 minutes late arrival on any given day up to a total of three days per month can be condoned by the head of the office. However, if an employee is late on more than three occasions in a month, one day’s casual leave will be deducted for every additional three days of late attendance.

The departments have been asked to install biometric attendance devices wherever those are not in place. Where such devices are functional, the departments will have to ensure their continued operation and integration with the biometric attendance portal developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). A designated officer in each department will analyse attendance data every fortnight.

Recognising that many employees often work extended hours and even on public holidays, the GA department clarified that such cases may be exempted from penalties for late arrival, subject to approval from the competent authority.

“Employees are required to remain in the office for at least 7.30 hours each working day, except on days designated for morning office hours. No penalties will be imposed for non-recording of attendance if the employee is on official duty outside the office premises, with prior approval from the appropriate authority,” the office memorandum stated.

However, employees working in the offices of the Governor, chief minister and ministers will be exempted from the new attendance rules.