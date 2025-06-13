VIMSAR, OUHS warned by UGC for flouting anti-ragging norms

BHUBANESWAR: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned two state government-run institutions of regulatory action for failing to submit the mandatory anti-ragging compliance reports and undertakings from students not to indulge in ragging, for the year 2024.
The two institutions are Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla and Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) in Bhubaneswar.
The UGC on Thursday asked 89 universities and institutions across the country including the two in Odisha to submit the anti-ragging compliance and get online undertakings from all students directly under them or in their affiliated institutions, within 30 days.
Under the National Ragging Prevention Programme of the Ministry of Education, it is mandatory for all colleges, standalone higher education institutions and universities - both public and private - to submit anti-ragging undertaking by students through UGC’s anti-ragging website and file undertakings of compliance with UGC’s anti-ragging regulations, 2009.
In a letter to the institutions, UGC secretary Manish R Joshi pointed out that despite multiple advisories, follow-up calls from the anti-ragging helpline and direct interventions by its anti-ragging monitoring agency, the institutions have failed to submit the documents which is a violation of the regulations.
He directed the defaulters to ensure that all enrolled students complete their online anti-ragging affidavits and submit their compliance reports within 30 days, along with a comprehensive account of the preventive measures taken to stop ragging on campuses. Failure to comply would lead to listing of the institutions as non-compliant on the UGC website and consideration for de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation, Joshi warned.
There have been a number of ragging complaints by students of both VIMSAR and the institutions affiliated to OUHS. According to official reports, from April 1, 2022 till date, as many as 10 ragging complaints have been filed with UGC from medical colleges affiliated to the OUHS. One complaint from a student of Dharanidhar medical college and hospital was serious in nature.
Similarly, three complaints are from VIMSAR and a nursing college under it in the same period. However, sources said cases in VIMSAR are more as many of them are not being reported to either police or the anti-ragging helpline of UGC.
Last month, a first-year student of the institution had alleged ragging by seniors and in February this year, a second-year MBBS student was allegedly ragged by two third-year students. In the incident that took place in May, one of the senior students was suspended by the principal-cum-dean for a period of three months.