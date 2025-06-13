VIMSAR, OUHS warned by UGC for flouting anti-ragging norms

BHUBANESWAR: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned two state government-run institutions of regulatory action for failing to submit the mandatory anti-ragging compliance reports and undertakings from students not to indulge in ragging, for the year 2024.

The two institutions are Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla and Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) in Bhubaneswar.

The UGC on Thursday asked 89 universities and institutions across the country including the two in Odisha to submit the anti-ragging compliance and get online undertakings from all students directly under them or in their affiliated institutions, within 30 days.

Under the National Ragging Prevention Programme of the Ministry of Education, it is mandatory for all colleges, standalone higher education institutions and universities - both public and private - to submit anti-ragging undertaking by students through UGC’s anti-ragging website and file undertakings of compliance with UGC’s anti-ragging regulations, 2009.

In a letter to the institutions, UGC secretary Manish R Joshi pointed out that despite multiple advisories, follow-up calls from the anti-ragging helpline and direct interventions by its anti-ragging monitoring agency, the institutions have failed to submit the documents which is a violation of the regulations.

He directed the defaulters to ensure that all enrolled students complete their online anti-ragging affidavits and submit their compliance reports within 30 days, along with a comprehensive account of the preventive measures taken to stop ragging on campuses. Failure to comply would lead to listing of the institutions as non-compliant on the UGC website and consideration for de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation, Joshi warned.