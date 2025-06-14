Odisha clears Rs 3,878 crore investment proposals, over 10,584 jobs across 11 districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) of the Odisha government on Friday approved 17 investment proposals worth Rs 3,878.86 crore. The proposed projects are expected to generate 10,584 employment opportunities across 11 districts.
The SLSWCA headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja cleared the projects that span a wide-range of sectors including plastics, textiles and apparel, technical textiles, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), food processing, power and renewable energy, tourism, logistics and infrastructure, chemicals and steel.
The plastic sector continued to draw strong investors’ interest with six major proposals getting the nod. As proposed, Greenwave Circularity Pvt Ltd will set up a recycled flakes, pellets, and resin manufacturing facility with a capacity of 4.04 lakh tonne in Khurda at an investment of Rs 650.23 crore.
Gurumaharaj Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 239.07 crore to manufacture underground pipelines with an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh mtr in Khurda. Supreme Industries Ltd will establish a unit for plastic products in Cuttack at an investment of Rs 175 crore.
Similarly, Lucro Plastecycle Pvt Ltd will set up a post-consumer plastic recycled granules and products unit in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd will manufacture PP woven sacks, bags, and yarn liners with a capacity of 9,600 TPA in Balasore with an investment of Rs 60.78 crore.
In the textiles and apparel sector, MAS India Clothing Pvt Ltd will set up a textile processing unit (fabric mill) in Khurda with an investment of Rs 885 crore, generating 1,700 jobs. Isolloyd Engineering Technologies Ltd will establish a unit for ceramic fibre and related products in Jajpur with an investment of Rs 51 crore.
While Iron Triangle Ltd has proposed to invest Rs 310.75 crore to set up a 200 MWh battery energy storage system in Balangir district, Samaleshwari Ferrometals Pvt Ltd is planning to expand its sponge iron plant into a 0.5 MTPA integrated steel plant in Sambalpur with an investment of Rs 400 crore.
In the tourism sector, Raysons Enterprises Pvt Ltd will set up an eco-resort ‘Mayfair Hideout’ at Balukhand under Gop block in Puri district with an investment of Rs 53 crore. Special Blasts Ltd will invest Rs 54.99 crore to set up an explosives and accessories manufacturing unit at Talcher in Angul district.
Other investments
Bhubaneswar Logipark Pvt Ltd - Rs 218.8 cr
Alpha Coal Beneficiation and Infrastructure LLP - Rs 217.4 cr
Heraeus Technologies India Pvt Ltd - Rs 188.46 cr
Addsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd -Rs 112 cr
Ranisati Green Biofuels Pvt Ltd - Rs 110 cr
Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd - Rs 52.38 cr