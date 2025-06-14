Odisha clears Rs 3,878 crore investment proposals, over 10,584 jobs across 11 districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) of the Odisha government on Friday approved 17 investment proposals worth Rs 3,878.86 crore. The proposed projects are expected to generate 10,584 employment opportunities across 11 districts.

The SLSWCA headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja cleared the projects that span a wide-range of sectors including plastics, textiles and apparel, technical textiles, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), food processing, power and renewable energy, tourism, logistics and infrastructure, chemicals and steel.

The plastic sector continued to draw strong investors’ interest with six major proposals getting the nod. As proposed, Greenwave Circularity Pvt Ltd will set up a recycled flakes, pellets, and resin manufacturing facility with a capacity of 4.04 lakh tonne in Khurda at an investment of Rs 650.23 crore.

Gurumaharaj Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 239.07 crore to manufacture underground pipelines with an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh mtr in Khurda. Supreme Industries Ltd will establish a unit for plastic products in Cuttack at an investment of Rs 175 crore.

Similarly, Lucro Plastecycle Pvt Ltd will set up a post-consumer plastic recycled granules and products unit in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd will manufacture PP woven sacks, bags, and yarn liners with a capacity of 9,600 TPA in Balasore with an investment of Rs 60.78 crore.