Special OJEE on July 15-16 to fill vacant seats

BHUBANESWAR: A special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be conducted for filling up vacant seats in BTech and other professional courses on July 15 and 16, informed the OJEE committee.

Committee chairman DP Satpathy said the process of registration and online application for the Special OJEE-2025 commenced from Friday and will continue till June 23.

Satpathy said the entrance test will be conducted for BTech, LE Tech (diploma), LE Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA and BPharm courses. Candidates who have appeared earlier in either of the exams are not required appear this time.

The results of special OJEE in BTech will be used to fill up the leftover seats in engineering colleges and technical institutes, after first phase counselling for BTech is completed on the basis of JEE Main ranking. Similarly, the ranks of the special OJEE in LE Tech (diploma), LE Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA and BPharm will be used for the seats that will fall vacant after admission to these courses based on the OJEE-2025.

Meanwhile, officials also clarified that candidates from outside the state are not eligible for admission in government colleges, but can enrol in private professional colleges and institutions.