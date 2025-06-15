Ambulance booking through ‘Odisha Yatri’ soon

Officials said the Health department will coordinate with CRUT, the licensed aggregator of the app, to ensure seamless tech-enabled access to ambulances. “Once implemented, patients will be able to locate, book, and track ambulances directly through the mobile application, a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of emergency transport across the state,” said a health official.

The initiative comes close on the heels of the government’s decision to regulate private ambulance operations. As decided, a campaign-mode registration drive has been launched to bring all private ambulances under a single, standardised platform.

At a recent high-level committee chaired by principal secretary of Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhee, it was decided that the technical committee of the STA in coordination with the Health department will soon finalise ambulance hire charges.