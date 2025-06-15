Call for banning single-use plastic in Odisha's Gupteswar shrine and Koraput

On June 3, he found Gupteswar, the famous shrine and a biodiversity heritage site, filled with polythene bags and other single-use plastic products, that have been banned in the state. “Since the site is in a pristine environment and declared as one the biodiversity heritage sites in Odisha, it is essential to maintain the sanctity of the area,” Pani said.

As ‘Kanwar Yatra’ by devotees of Lord Shiva to the shrine during the holy Shravan month is expected to start from July second week, he demanded that awareness drive be taken up in advance, and enforcement squads mobilised to discourage and prevent use of single-use plastic in the shrine.

He also said that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has already directed government to declare the area from Sabari river embankment to temple of Lord Gupteswar a plastic-free zone and impose penalty against the violaters.

“Koraput being a hilly area and with sizeable tribal population, promoting green alternatives by the government could also create more employment and boost the local economy,” he said.