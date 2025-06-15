Central team to take stock of gastro spread in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a worsening diarrhoea outbreak in at least three districts in the state, a central team of health experts arrived here on Saturday to support the containment efforts.

The outbreak that was first reported in Jajpur district five days back has been traced to the Vibrio cholerae bacterium. So far at least 15 persons, including 11 from Jajpur, three from Keonjhar and one from Bhadrak, have died in separate outbreaks. Three more samples tested positive for Vibrio cholerae, taking the total number of cases to 11. The official death toll, however, has been pegged at five.

The state government confirmed that 1,516 people in Jajpur district alone have been affected in the outbreak with 88 new cases. While 1,306 among them have recovered, 210 are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The 14-member central team, including four special food quality officials of Food Safety and Quality Authority of India (FSSAI), will visit the affected areas in separate groups on Sunday. One group led by regional director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Nilam Somalkar and accompanied by epidemiologist of Kolkata-based National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections (NIRBI) Dr Pramit Ghosh will take stock of the situation in the worst-hit Dharmasala in Jajpur district.